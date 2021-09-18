Hundreds of mountain bikers, runners compete in Marji Gesick
Around 400 cyclists and runners took on the 50-mile trek.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marji Gesick race took off Saturday morning in downtown Marquette.
Around 400 cyclists and runners took on the 50-mile trek through Marquette’s South Trails, onto a portion of the Iron Ore Heritage Trail in Negaunee, and ending in Ishpeming.
The Race Director, Marc Salm, estimates racers will take between 5 and 12 to reach the finish line.
The Marji Gesick is Marquette County’s longest organized race.
“This is a very special race to the vast majority of the cycling community in the Midwest,” says Salm. “It’s built a lot of momentum outside of that area as well.”
Another 400 cyclists took off from the Forestville Trailhead Saturday morning as well, for the 100-mile race.
The annual race is named after Marji Gesick, a Native American who helped introduce mining to the U.P.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.