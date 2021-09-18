Hundreds of mountain bikers, runners compete in Marji Gesick

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marji Gesick race took off Saturday morning in downtown Marquette.

Around 400 cyclists and runners took on the 50-mile trek through Marquette’s South Trails, onto a portion of the Iron Ore Heritage Trail in Negaunee, and ending in Ishpeming.

The Race Director, Marc Salm, estimates racers will take between 5 and 12 to reach the finish line.

The Marji Gesick is Marquette County’s longest organized race.

“This is a very special race to the vast majority of the cycling community in the Midwest,” says Salm. “It’s built a lot of momentum outside of that area as well.”

Another 400 cyclists took off from the Forestville Trailhead Saturday morning as well, for the 100-mile race.

The annual race is named after Marji Gesick, a Native American who helped introduce mining to the U.P.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.