Hundreds of dogs strut through Marquette for annual ‘Strut Your Mutt’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) “let the dogs out” Saturday in Marquette County.

The 16th annual Strut Your Mutt fundraiser brought over 200 dogs to Marquette’s Lower Harbor.

Before the walk, dogs were able to sniff out vendors, complete an obstacle course, and fetch some deals at silent raffles.

The event is UPAWS biggest fundraiser of the year, and the shelters’ new Executive Director Bill Brutto’s first event.

“I’m excited to be here,” says Brutto. “And I realize how much Marquette County really does love animals and truly does support the local community.”

The dogs and their owners strutted from Lower Harbor to McCarty’s Cove and back. After the walk, some of the dogs took part in a costume contest.

UPAWS’ goal this year was to raise $16,000, considering it was the events’ 16th year.

