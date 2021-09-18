Advertisement

Hundreds of dogs strut through Marquette for annual ‘Strut Your Mutt’

Strut Your Mutt UPAWS fundraiser
Strut Your Mutt UPAWS fundraiser(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) “let the dogs out” Saturday in Marquette County.

The 16th annual Strut Your Mutt fundraiser brought over 200 dogs to Marquette’s Lower Harbor.

Before the walk, dogs were able to sniff out vendors, complete an obstacle course, and fetch some deals at silent raffles.

The event is UPAWS biggest fundraiser of the year, and the shelters’ new Executive Director Bill Brutto’s first event.

“I’m excited to be here,” says Brutto. “And I realize how much Marquette County really does love animals and truly does support the local community.”

The dogs and their owners strutted from Lower Harbor to McCarty’s Cove and back. After the walk, some of the dogs took part in a costume contest.

UPAWS’ goal this year was to raise $16,000, considering it was the events’ 16th year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
UPDATE: Kayakers die along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
FBI logo and police lights background.
FBI seeking information about explosive devices left in Sault Ste. Marie, downstate
FILE. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program graphic.
Additional September food assistance benefits related to pandemic to be issued
New Marquette businesses provide updates on how the start of business has gone
Two new Marquette eateries provide update on business
Section of M-28 between M-94 and M-77.
UPDATE: Eastbound lane of M-28 in central UP reopens to traffic, westbound lane remains closed

Latest News

Marji Gesick in downtown Marquette.
Hundreds of mountain bikers, runners compete in Marji Gesick
Superior Arts Youth Theater
Superior Arts Youth Theater offering behind-the-scenes workshops
NMU Food Sovereignty Symposium
NMU Food Sovereignty Symposium to be virtual
FILE. A photo of Fred Dakota.
KBIC remembers Fred Dakota