Grand Valley State holds off MTU Volleyball

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech fell 3-2 to Grand Valley State Friday (Sept. 17) night at the SDC Gym. The teams traded sets all the way through with the Lakers pulling out the win 15-12 in the fifth.

“It was a hard-fought match,” Tech coach Matt Jennings said. “Credit to Grand Valley for being the better team tonight, especially in crunch time. Both teams played pretty well, but we broke down in some areas that we know better.”

GLIAC North Division Player of the Week Anna Jonynas had a career match with 25 kills and 15 digs. She also hit .302 and added a service ace and block assist.

Down 1-0 after the first, Jonynas racked up six kills in the second to lead the Huskies to a 25-18 win. With the set tied at 14, the Huskies scored seven of the next eight points to take the lead. Jonynas had three kills during the run with Janie Grindland and Olivia Ghormley getting into the mix. The Huskies scored the final four points to tie it up.

GVSU (5-4) again took the lead with a tight 25-23 win in the third. The home team trailed much of the set before tying it at 19 and then taking a 22-21 lead. From there the Lakers scored three straight points to get to setpoint and then put it away with a kill by Sarah Wight.

The Huskies built a 9-2 lead in the fourth and carried the lead to 20-13. A mini 5-1 run by the Lakers got the visitors back in, but Tech closed out the set on a 4-1 run with a pair of kills by Kaycee Meiners and a pair of errors by the visitors.

There were six early ties in the fifth before the team in blue started to pull away. Jaelianna Primus tallied four of her 11 kills in the fifth set, and Abby Graham put down the final kill for GVSU.

Ghormley finished with 15 kills and Jillian Kuizenga added 12. Laura De Marchi set the attack with 57 assists while adding 17 digs. Megan Utlak racked up 29 digs and Carissa Beyer added 15 digs.

Five Lakers hit double-digit kills led by Graham with 18. Rachel Jacquay had 61 assists and Ali Thompson led with 20 digs.

Tech continues a three-match homestand on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Davenport and Sunday at 2 p.m. versus Ferris State.

