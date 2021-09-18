Grand Valley Soccer keeps NMU Women off the scoreboard

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcats of the Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team (2-3) began Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) play with a 4-0 setback to No. 2 Grand Valley State University.

SOLID DEFENSE

Stout defense for NMU held the defending GLIAC champions to a lone goal in the first half.

Each team had an even three shots on goal in the opening half with the Wildcats notching one more corner kick (4-3) than the visiting Lakers.

Caroline Halonen had two shots in the half while Ashley Koch had one. Koch’s shot was on goal.

SECOND HALF

In the final half, the NMU offense struggled to get anything going after a solid showing in the first half of action.

Grand Valley tallied three goals in the second half to take a 4-0 victory.

STAT LEADERS

Halonen’s two shots led the Wildcat effort while Koch tallied the lone shot on goal for the home team.

Goalkeeper Shenae Kreps had four saves in 90 minutes.

UP NEXT

The ‘Cats keep the GLIAC action going as they hit the road to face Northwood University. The match with the Timberwolves is slated for 12 p.m.

