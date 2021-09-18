Finlandia Volleyball starts weekend with split

APPLETON, Wisc. (WLUC) - Freshman Emily Wilson kept her double-digit kill streak alive as the Finlandia University volleyball team (4-5) split on Day 1 of the Lawrence Invitational, Friday at Alexander Gym. The Lions beat Mount Mary (3-8) and lost to Lawrence (4-5).

Mount Mary – W, 3-2 (16-25, 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 17-15)

In the first set, Finlandia forced an error to close to two points, 7-5. Mount Mary scored three straight points and never looked back.

Sophomore Joslynn Perala served up four straight points to start the second set. The Blue Angels fought back and were down 9-7. Perala got a solo block that started an 8-2 run that put the set away.

The third set was back-and-forth for the early part. The Lions forced an error; then Perala served up four straight points to turn the tide.

In the fourth set, tied at 7-7, FinnU went on a 12-7 run. Freshman Kennedi Eldridge found the back corner to make it 19-14, Finlandia.

MMU reeled off a 7-2 burst to tie it at 21-21. The teams traded points until 23-23 when Mount Mary got two straight points to force a fifth set.

The fifth set was a tactical one with the teams trading points the whole way. Down 15-14, freshman Emma DeKiewiet hammered the ball down the middle to keep the Lions alive. Kills from Wilson and Perala ended the match.

For Finlandia, Eldridge had 13 kills, five aces, 19 digs, three total blocks and hit .357. Wilson had 11 kills, 19 digs and three total blocks while Perala had 10 kills, three aces, 17 digs and hit .391. DeKiewiet had 14 digs and five total blocks.

For Mount Mary, Brianna Ecker had 14 kills and 19 digs while Aislinn Strusz had 13 kills. Ava Ramos had 20 digs.

Lawrence – L, 3-1 (19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-18)

The first set was a seesaw battle most of the way. Up 19-17, Finlandia got kills from Eldridge and Wilson that gave the Lions the edge.

The second set followed the same script as the first one. The difference was Lawrence scored three straight points at 18-15 to seal the deal.

In the third set, FinnU forced an error to close the gap to 9-7. The Vikings scored seven straight points to effectively end the set.

The fourth set was a mirror image of the second set. Lawrence was up 18-15 and again got three straight points to clinch the match.

For Finlandia, Wilson had 10 kills and 10 digs. It was her sixth straight double-digit kill match and eighth overall. Perala had four aces and 14 digs.

For Lawrence, Liza Stalcup and Elizabeth Liebau had 15 kills each. Kali Pfannerstill had 18 digs.

Finlandia remains on the road, Saturday, Sept. 18, taking on Maranatha Baptist and MSOE. The matches are scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. CST, respectively.

