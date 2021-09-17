Youth Hunting and Fishing Day Saturday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - National Hunting and Fishing Day and Youth in the Outdoors will be celebrated tomorrow in Escanaba.

All youth ages five to 18 are invited to a free day of shooting and fishing at the Great Lakes Sports and Recreation Club, located near the county landfill.

All youth must be accompanied by an adult the entire day. Registration is from eight until nine in the morning and a free lunch will also be provided.

“If somebody comes out that’s got a kid that’s four years old and coming out with some older ones, definitely bring them out and they can enjoy whatever they can do,” said Russell Nelson from the Great Lakes Sports and Recreation club.

All children are eligible to win prizes including fishing and hunting supplies.

