US-2 Wilson Creek bridge maintenance project in Menominee County starts Sept. 23

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will spend several days on bridge maintenance in Menominee County next week.

MDOT is investing about $92,000 to repair the US-2 bridge over Wilson Creek near Powers in Menominee County. Work includes repairs to a bridge approach retaining wall.

Work is set to begin Thursday, Sept. 23, with anticipated completion on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The project map is available on Mi Drive.

One alternating lane will be open via temporary traffic signals while work occurs during the day. Both lanes will be open at night and the signals will be flashing yellow.

A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.

MDOT says this project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the bridge.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.