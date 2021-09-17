Advertisement

US-2 Wilson Creek bridge maintenance project in Menominee County starts Sept. 23

Work includes repairs to a bridge approach retaining wall.
Wilson Creek bridge work.
Wilson Creek bridge work.(MDOT/MiDrive)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will spend several days on bridge maintenance in Menominee County next week.

MDOT is investing about $92,000 to repair the US-2 bridge over Wilson Creek near Powers in Menominee County. Work includes repairs to a bridge approach retaining wall.

Work is set to begin Thursday, Sept. 23, with anticipated completion on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The project map is available on Mi Drive.

One alternating lane will be open via temporary traffic signals while work occurs during the day. Both lanes will be open at night and the signals will be flashing yellow.

A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.

MDOT says this project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the bridge.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Section of M-28 between M-94 and M-77.
UPDATE: Eastbound lane of M-28 in central UP reopens to traffic, westbound lane remains closed
FILE. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program graphic.
Additional September food assistance benefits related to pandemic to be issued
Worker gives COVID test to people in car in Houghton
3 UP health departments reach capacity to respond to COVID-19 cases
First responders on scene
UPDATE: Man shot multiple times at Chocolay Township home dies, investigation ongoing
Chief Joe Giver, though officially retired, most recently worked as a firefighter with the Town...
Retired Marinette fire chief dies at 62

Latest News

Incredible Bank, Marquette
Incredible Bank provides free produce for customers
Front door of Great Lakes Sports and Recreation Club.
Youth Hunting and Fishing Day Saturday
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Kayaker dies along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, search ongoing for second person
Carl Pellonpaa, left, of ‘Finland Calling’ fame, and Bruce Turner, of WNMU at Northern Michigan...
Pellonpaa, Turner inducted into Michigan Broadcasting Hall of Fame