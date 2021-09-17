Two new Marquette eateries provide update on business

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two new Marquette eateries that recently opened during the summer are giving customers a positive experience.

Daniel Ball, co-owner of Blossom Bird Bubble Tea on Third Street, has helped lead the charge since it first opened on August 27th. With the ongoing pandemic, he says operations have had its challenges, specifically with delayed shipping of inventory.

“Just getting it here on time, just trying to figure out how to time it, and how to deal with the small amount of space that we have,” said Ball. “{Also} how to get what we need and order more at the right time. So we’re still figuring that out.”

Aside from that, Ball says he is good on staff and that business has been blossoming.

“It has been great,” he stated. “It has exceeded all of our expectations. It’s been better than we have ever imagined for sure.”

Another new business located on Washington Street is Trenary Toast Cafe. And co-owner Brianna Wynsma says since opening in late July, things have been going well staff-wise and economic-wise.

“We have 10 employees right now here,” she explained. “Marquette is a great community to be a part of. So, I think that we’re going to continue to have success, even when things slow down a little bit going into the winter.”

Many people have stopped by the restaurant, especially during mornings. Besides fresh cinnamon rolls and other toasty sandwiches, Wynsma says the menu could expand.

“We’re going to be really open-minded and try out everything that we possibly can, and then see what works and what doesn’t,” she said. “We’re just relying on the customers’ feedback to make decisions on what we’re permanently going to add to the menu.”

Both eateries thank the public for the support and are looking forward to what lies ahead.

