Advertisement

Tropical Storm Odette forms off mid-Atlantic coast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the mid-Atlantic coast and is expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada.

Odette was traveling to the northeast Friday evening at 15 mph and was located about 225 miles southeast of Cape May, New Jersey. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters say swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend.

No tropical storm warnings or watches have been issued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Section of M-28 between M-94 and M-77.
UPDATE: Eastbound lane of M-28 in central UP reopens to traffic, westbound lane remains closed
FILE. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program graphic.
Additional September food assistance benefits related to pandemic to be issued
Worker gives COVID test to people in car in Houghton
3 UP health departments reach capacity to respond to COVID-19 cases
First responders on scene
UPDATE: Man shot multiple times at Chocolay Township home dies, investigation ongoing
Chief Joe Giver, though officially retired, most recently worked as a firefighter with the Town...
Retired Marinette fire chief dies at 62

Latest News

Scouts will be selling a variety of popcorn.
Cub Scouts begin annual popcorn fundraiser
Fire department funding graphic.
Nearly $3M in federal funds to support Michigan fire departments, educational programming
Incredible Bank provides produce for customers
Incredible Bank provides free produce for customers
Ford airport day celebration returns
Ford Airport's weekend celebration kicks off with veteran tribute
The FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans.
FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans