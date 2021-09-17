Republican gubernatorial candidate James Craig makes campaign stop in Marquette County

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A republican hoping to run against Governor Whitmer next fall continued his kickoff campaign in Marquette County.

By his own account, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is a “political outsider.” However, he says his experience working with Michigan residents makes him a perfect candidate for governor.

“Folks think, ‘Yeah, you were a police chief, but what makes you qualified to be the governor?’” Craig said at his campaign event at Lake Superior Smokehouse Brewpub. “Well, first and foremost, I’m a proven leader. Being CEO of the state or mayor of the city, there’s no difference.”

Craig’s campaign has been criticized by democrats, such as state Party Chair Lavora Barnes, who says Craig is out of touch with everyday Michigan voters.

“He has avoided regular Michiganders over and over again,” Barnes said. “He’s touted a listening tour several times since July with no evidence that there was ever any intention to have a location or date on the schedule for such a tour.”

But Craig says he has conducted a listening tour through places like Metro Detroit. By bringing his campaign to Marquette County, he says he is learning what issues are important to voters in the U.P., like creating new, high-paying jobs.

“I know there’s a void in that area, so I need to understand, why is there such a lack of opportunities here?” he said. “I mean, it’s a beautiful place; this is a land of opportunity. I want to understand it, but we need to promote that.”

Craig says his primary concerns as governor would be public safety, education reform, and taking care of small businesses. He says he will reach across party lines to accomplish his goals.

“One of the things that I’ve always demonstrated that I can do, and do it very effectively, is work with people that we may not always agree,” said Craig. “Sit down, across the aisle, not just say it because it feels good, but demonstrate leadership that is proven effective.”

Craig’s visit was one of several stops in the Upper Peninsula. He is one of approximately a dozen republicans hoping to be on the August primary election ballot.

