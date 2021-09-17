Advertisement

Rays extend lead in A.L. East with win over Tigers

Homers power Rays attack
(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TAMPA, Flor. (WLUC) - Yandy Diaz hit a leadoff home run and Mike Zunino later connected, reliever Dietrich Enns pitched four solid innings and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2. The Rays lead second place Boston and Toronto by 8 1/2 games. The fourth-place New York Yankees are nine back. Tampa Bay slugger Nelson Cruz left the game in the sixth with a bruised right forearm. He hit by a pitch on the arm during the first inning. Enns gave up one run and three hits as six Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a six-hitter. The 30-year old left-hander, appearing in his seventh game this season and ninth overall, went four scoreless innings at Detroit last Saturday to get his first big league win.

