Michigan Tech Hockey Great Lou Angotti dies

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Former Michigan Tech forward Lou Angotti passed away Wednesday (Sept. 16) at Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale, Florida surrounded by his family. Angotti was 83.

Originally from Toronto, Angotti was a three-year letter winner for the Huskies from 1959-62 and was instrumental in Michigan Tech winning the 1962 NCAA Championship. He was a first-team All-American in 1962 and remains the only player to ever be named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Valuable Player twice as he gained the honor in 1960 and 1962. The Huskies also won the WCHA title in 1962. In 89 career games, Angotti scored 71 goals and added 61 assists.

Angotti was inducted into the Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame as an individual in 1991 and with the 1962 NCAA Championship Team in 2012.

Angotti was the first Michigan Tech hockey player to play in the NHL and appeared in 653 games over 10 seasons. He was the first captain of the expansion Philadelphia Flyers during the 1967-68 season and twice played in the Stanley Cup Final for the Chicago Black Hawks in 1971 and 1973. His 289 NHL points (103 goals, 186 assists) rank second amongst former Michigan Tech players.

Angotti was head coach of the St. Louis Blues for part of the 1973-74 and 1974-75 seasons. He was also the head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1983-84 season.

