Math Recalculated opens tutoring location in old City Hall Building

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you want to improve your math skills, you’re not alone.

Math Recalculated began offering tutoring services last November and two weeks ago, moved into the old city hall building in Marquette.

Tutoring services are also offered in Escanaba, and online, to math students of all grade levels in an individual or group setting.

The founder of Math Recalculated says its best to get ahead before you fall behind.

“Once we complete their homework, keep them on pace, we are able to then work backwards- kinda build those skills as we maintain the students’ grades and improve them.” says Kent King.

Math recalculated even offers financial courses for adults.

You can find more information about the tutoring service or book a session at www.mathrecalculated.org.

