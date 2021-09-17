Marquette Township hall closed Friday due to positive COVID case

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township hall closed Friday due to a positive COVID-19 case.

On Facebook, the township says it will be disinfecting the building Friday afternoon, Sept. 17, and staff who were potentially affected will be tested before returning to work.

The township plans to reopen offices Monday, Sept. 20.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we deal with this first reported case in our building since the beginning of the pandemic,” the township said.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.