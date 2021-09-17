Advertisement

Marquette Township hall closed Friday due to positive COVID case

The township plans to reopen offices Monday, Sept. 20.
Marquette Charter Township logo.
Marquette Charter Township logo.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township hall closed Friday due to a positive COVID-19 case.

On Facebook, the township says it will be disinfecting the building Friday afternoon, Sept. 17, and staff who were potentially affected will be tested before returning to work.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we deal with this first reported case in our building since the beginning of the pandemic,” the township said.

