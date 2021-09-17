Advertisement

Marquette Regional History Center seeks artists for Holiday Art Sale

Any Upper Peninsula artists including painters, sculptors, and jewelers are encouraged to apply.
FILE. A past art sale.
FILE. A past art sale.(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center is seeking artists for its upcoming Holiday Art Sale. About 20 more applicants are still needed for the November sale. Any Upper Peninsula artists including painters, sculptors, and jewelers are encouraged to apply.

The history center partners with the Marquette Arts and Culture Center for the holiday sale. After some accommodations during the COVID pandemic last year, the center expects a large turnout.

“It’s really well-received in the community,” says Marquette Regional History Center Store Manager Jessica Bays. “People are already calling and asking about the sale itself. I think that we’ll have a busy year. We’re looking forward to it.”

The deadline for artists to apply for the sale is Monday, September 20th. If you are an interested artist, apply here.

