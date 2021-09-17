Iron Mountain students enjoy back to school bash

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Iron Mountain Public Schools left the classroom for a few hours for a fun welcome back event.

On Friday, the district hosted its first-ever Back to School Bash.

“Today kind of celebrates us being back in school in-building, kicking off this year’s school year and having some fun,” said 5 – 12 Principal William Traber.

Younger students enjoyed a dunk tank, games, crafts, face painting, and dance parties. High schoolers had the chance to explore clubs, sports, and extracurricular activities they can join this semester.

All students got to attend the grand opening of the Imagination Factory Children’s Museum.

“Kids can go up there, have tours, and participate in the different booths that they have set up,” Traber said.

The museum features educational displays and activities, a garden, and replicas of businesses and services in the Iron Mountain community.

“It’s kind of like the town that we live in,” said 4th grader Cartier Mueller. “You get to go to the store, you get to shop, you get to fish, and you get to be a police officer and a firefighter.”

School has been in session since August 25. EK – 4 Principal Donny Bianco says he hopes the Back to School Bash provided students with a distraction from some of the stress of classes and the pandemic.

“Because of what they have endured over the last year and a half or so, we thought this would be a good opportunity for them to get out on a nice Friday morning and have some fun,” Bianco said.

After all of the day’s festivities, even students say they are excited to be back in the classroom.

“It’s very fun!” said 4th grader Triston Trevillian. “It just feels good to learn back in person.”

