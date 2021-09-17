Advertisement

Incredible Bank provides free produce for customers

The owners of Incredible Bank have been donating their farms’ harvest to all branches for 3 generations.
Incredible Bank, Marquette
Incredible Bank, Marquette(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Incredible Bank locations throughout the U.P. are helping to fight widespread food insecurity.

The owners of Incredible Bank have been donating their farms’ harvest to all branches for 3 generations.

Truckloads of seasonal food is delivered sporadically to the banks throughout the summer, starting with strawberries in June and ending with pumpkins in the fall.

Customers are encouraged to take what they need of the free produce.

“It’s part of what our culture is at Incredible Bank, we do give back to the community, so many of our employees also donate their time at all kinds of local organizations. So, it’s just important to us,” says a Marquette Branch Senior Home Lender, Kristen Derocha.

Any leftover food is brought to local food banks at the end of the week.

A harvest and delivery of corn on the cob is expected next week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Section of M-28 between M-94 and M-77.
UPDATE: Eastbound lane of M-28 in central UP reopens to traffic, westbound lane remains closed
FILE. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program graphic.
Additional September food assistance benefits related to pandemic to be issued
Worker gives COVID test to people in car in Houghton
3 UP health departments reach capacity to respond to COVID-19 cases
First responders on scene
UPDATE: Man shot multiple times at Chocolay Township home dies, investigation ongoing
Chief Joe Giver, though officially retired, most recently worked as a firefighter with the Town...
Retired Marinette fire chief dies at 62

Latest News

Wilson Creek bridge work.
US-2 Wilson Creek bridge maintenance project in Menominee County starts Sept. 23
Front door of Great Lakes Sports and Recreation Club.
Youth Hunting and Fishing Day Saturday
FILE. A photo taken along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Kayaker dies along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, search ongoing for second person
Carl Pellonpaa, left, of ‘Finland Calling’ fame, and Bruce Turner, of WNMU at Northern Michigan...
Pellonpaa, Turner inducted into Michigan Broadcasting Hall of Fame