Incredible Bank provides free produce for customers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Incredible Bank locations throughout the U.P. are helping to fight widespread food insecurity.

The owners of Incredible Bank have been donating their farms’ harvest to all branches for 3 generations.

Truckloads of seasonal food is delivered sporadically to the banks throughout the summer, starting with strawberries in June and ending with pumpkins in the fall.

Customers are encouraged to take what they need of the free produce.

“It’s part of what our culture is at Incredible Bank, we do give back to the community, so many of our employees also donate their time at all kinds of local organizations. So, it’s just important to us,” says a Marquette Branch Senior Home Lender, Kristen Derocha.

Any leftover food is brought to local food banks at the end of the week.

A harvest and delivery of corn on the cob is expected next week.

