Grand Valley State leads GLIAC Preseason Cross Country Polls

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced its cross country Pre-season Coaches Poll Thursday. Michigan Tech men’s cross country claimed the third spot with 61 points, behind Grand Valley State (81 points) and Saginaw Valley State (73 points). Husky women’s cross country took fourth in the poll, tied with Northern Michigan at 68 points. No. 1 nationally ranked Grand Valley State seized the top position.

NATIONAL RANKING

In addition, both Tech cross country teams received National rankings in the USTFCCCA week one NCAA Division II poll. The Husky women were tabbed No. 26 in the nation and eighth in the Midwest region while the men came in fifth in the region and No. 27 nationally. The last time the Huskies were Nationally ranked was November 13, 2019, when both men’s and women’s cross country received No. 9 rankings in their respective polls.

The Huskies finished their first meet of the season Friday at the Wayne State Warrior Challenge at Willow Metropark. The men finished first in a ten-team field at an 8,000 meter distance while the women took second place in a 6,000 race.

Clayton Sayen (third), Samuel Lange (sixth), and Nick Niemi (ninth) were all top-10 individual finishers. Braden Reichl (11th) and Tucker Ringhand (13th) also helped the Huskies score 42 total points to edge out Wayne State (57 points) on the podium. Sayen posted the team’s best time of 25:05.1

For the Michigan Tech women, Michelle Bollini led the way with a time of 23:15.2 and fourth place. Sam Kurkowski came in right behind in fifth (23:17.2) with Elsa Huckels 12th, Ingrid Halverson 14th, and Chloe Strach 15th.

The fall season continues Friday, September 24 at Les Bolstad Golf Course for the Roy Griak Invitational, hosted by the University of Minnesota.

GLIAC Men’s Cross Country Pre-Season Poll

1 Grand Valley State (9) 81

2 Saginaw Valley State 73

3 Michigan Tech 61

4 Wayne State 55

5 Northwood 45

6 Wisconsin-Parkside 43

7 Ferris State 33

8 Purdue Northwest 32

9 Davenport 16

10 Lake Superior State 11

GLIAC Women’s Cross Country Pre-Season Poll

1 Grand Valley State (10) 100

2 Saginaw Valley State (1) 89

3 Wayne State 78

4 Michigan Tech 68

4 Northern Michigan 68

6 Ferris State 57

7 Wisconsin-Parkside 50

8 Northwood 32

9 Purdue Northwest 27

10 Davenport 26

11 Lake Superior State 10

