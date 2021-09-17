Advertisement

Ford Airport Day celebration returns

The event celebrates aviation with several outdoor activities
Several planes will be available for viewing, as well as helicopter rides
Several planes will be available for viewing, as well as helicopter rides(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ford Airport’s weekend celebration kicked off with a veteran tribute today. Kingsford High School’s Marching Band played as veterans from around the area were honored.

Starting tomorrow, the public is welcome to celebrate aviation and Ford Airport in Kingsford. Helicopter rides will be available for kids, as well as outdoor activities and food. The aviation celebration fosters the next generation of pilots.

“Let people that peer through the fence actually get out and get close to airplanes and see what it’s about. We just finished that chapter hanger over there, and the long-range plan is we want to have a kid’s program where we can start having kids more involved with aviation,” said Tom Sullivan, Ford Airport Day Co-Chairman.

All proceeds will go to help cover the cost associated with building a new hanger. The event kicks off at 8 a.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Section of M-28 between M-94 and M-77.
UPDATE: Eastbound lane of M-28 in central UP reopens to traffic, westbound lane remains closed
FILE. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program graphic.
Additional September food assistance benefits related to pandemic to be issued
Worker gives COVID test to people in car in Houghton
3 UP health departments reach capacity to respond to COVID-19 cases
First responders on scene
UPDATE: Man shot multiple times at Chocolay Township home dies, investigation ongoing
Chief Joe Giver, though officially retired, most recently worked as a firefighter with the Town...
Retired Marinette fire chief dies at 62

Latest News

Scouts will be selling a variety of popcorn.
Cub Scouts begin annual popcorn fundraiser
Fire department funding graphic.
Nearly $3M in federal funds to support Michigan fire departments, educational programming
Incredible Bank provides produce for customers
Incredible Bank provides free produce for customers
Ford airport day celebration returns
Ford Airport's weekend celebration kicks off with veteran tribute
New Marquette businesses provide updates on how the start of business has gone
Two new Marquette eateries provide update on business