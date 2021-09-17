Ford airport day celebration returns

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ford Airport’s weekend celebration kicked off with a veteran tribute today. Kingsford High School’s Marching Band played as veterans from around the area were honored.

Starting tomorrow, the public is welcome to celebrate aviation and Ford Airport in Kingsford. Helicopter rides will be available for kids, as well as outdoor activities and food. The aviation celebration fosters the next generation of pilots.

“Let people that peer through the fence actually get out and get close to airplanes and see what it’s about. We just finished that chapter hanger over there, and the long-range plan is we want to have a kid’s program where we can start having kids more involved with aviation,” said Tom Sullivan, Ford Airport Day Co-Chairman.

All proceeds will go to help cover the cost associated with building a new hanger. The event kicks off at 8 a.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.