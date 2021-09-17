FBI seeking information about explosive devices left in Sault Ste. Marie, downstate

DETROIT (WLUC) - The FBI is asking the public for information leading to the identification of the individuals responsible for two explosive devices which were left outside cellphone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, two explosive devices were discovered at cellphone stores in Sault Ste. Marie and Cheboygan.

Law enforcement officers and bomb technicians from the Michigan State Police and the FBI responded to the locations and rendered the devices safe. Both devices were contained inside USPS Priority Mail boxes, sealed with black duct tape, and placed outside the cellphone stores.

There were threatening notes addressed to Verizon and AT&T on the top of each box. The notes were signed either “HJ” or “Handcuff Johnny.” The letters “CMT” were written on each box.

The FBI and Michigan State Police believe these devices are related to a series of letters discovered in the Upper Peninsula last month. The letters, claiming to be from the “Coalition for Moral Telecommunications” (CMT) were found at multiple telecommunications tower sites across the U.P. The letters made specific demands to the telecommunications companies.

The FBI is seeking information regarding the person(s) responsible for the letters and explosive devices.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.

This investigation is being worked jointly by the FBI, Michigan State Police, Cheboygan Police Department, Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, and Sault Ste. Marie Tribal Police.

The FBI reminds members of the public to remain vigilant and not touch, move, or handle any suspicious or unknown packages, but to call the nearest law enforcement agency.

