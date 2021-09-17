Advertisement

Economic Club of Marquette County returning

The first meeting in over a year is Monday, September 20
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Economic Club of Marquette County is returning Monday, September 20. The first speak is Invest U.P.’s CEO Marty Fittante. Fittante will be giving a presentation titled, “Economic Development in the Upper Peninsula: Up to Us.”

If you’re interested in attending you must register by 5:00 P.M. on Friday, September 17 by sending an email to mqtecon@gmail.com.

