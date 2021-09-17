Cub Scouts begin annual popcorn fundraiser

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning this weekend, you can purchase some tasty treats for a good cause.

The Hiawathaland Cub Scouts are hosting their annual popcorn fundraiser at locations across the Upper Peninsula. The money raised will go toward the scouts’ adventures and activities throughout the year, including camping trips to Camp Hiawatha.

According to Bay Lakes Scouts Council Hiawathaland Director Patrick O’Brien, supporting Cub Scouts helps to prepare the next generation of leaders.

“Presidents, astronauts, in business, a lot of those important leaders that we’ve had were scouts when they were younger,” said O’Brien. “We enjoy being able to train those leaders of tomorrow within our program.”

In Marquette County, scouts will be at locations including the Marquette Econofoods, Tractor Supply in Negaunee, and Snyder Drugs in Harvey. Weekend popcorn sales begin September 17 and end October 24.

For more information on locations and prices, contact O’Brien by emailing patrick.obrien@scouting.org.

