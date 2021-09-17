AM storms followed by nice weekend

A cold front is bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms across the western U.P. during the morning. As the front continues east those storms will weaken and dissipate. A few showers will redevelop during the afternoon in the east. High pressure moves in during the weekend. This will be coupled with an upper-level ridge, which will allow our temperatures to be well above normal.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms in the west early on. Then winds decrease

>Highs: Mainly mid-60s, low 70s east

Saturday: Mostly sunny, dry, and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and much warmer

>Highs: Low 80s west, 70s elsewhere

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Low 80s

Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread rain showers

>Highs: Around 70°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with drizzle and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Around 70°

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.