AM storms followed by nice weekend
A cold front is bringing a line of showers and thunderstorms across the western U.P. during the morning. As the front continues east those storms will weaken and dissipate. A few showers will redevelop during the afternoon in the east. High pressure moves in during the weekend. This will be coupled with an upper-level ridge, which will allow our temperatures to be well above normal.
Today: Showers and thunderstorms in the west early on. Then winds decrease
>Highs: Mainly mid-60s, low 70s east
Saturday: Mostly sunny, dry, and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and much warmer
>Highs: Low 80s west, 70s elsewhere
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm
>Highs: Low 80s
Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread rain showers
>Highs: Around 70°
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with drizzle and cooler
>Highs: Low to mid-50s
Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Around 70°
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.