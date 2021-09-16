U.P. Audiology hosts information session

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A dozen people gathered today to learn about how cochlear implants can improve hearing capabilities. U.P. Audiology says it is the only company in the U.P. that provides cochlear implants.

“When you’re hearing is diminishing, it’s really affecting your quality of life. You have a withdrawal from social interactions, your communication with loved ones is very difficult at times,” said Dr. Kati Stilwell, Audiologist at U.P. Audiology.

U.P. Audiology hosted the surgeon who performs the implants for a Q&A session. Dr. Michael Oldenburg said cochlear implants are used when hearing aids no longer help. In the past, patients from the u-p would travel upwards of 10 hours to Ann Arbor to receive care.

“Majority of the people coming are people from the local community we haven’t had a chance to work with yet, so that’s great,” Stilwell said.

U.P. Audiology is based in Houghton, but opened a new office in Iron Mountain this summer. Patients can expect hands on care throughout the process.

“When they come see us, they’ll come for a cochlear implant evaluation and then the part where they see Dr. Oldenburg for the medical consultation and the surgery he’ll go over all that stuff, and then we’ll talk about the activation,” Stilwell said. “So the day their implant gets turned on, and what the follow-up process looks like.”

The evaluation will include several sound tests to determine the patients hearing capabilities. Stilwell says most insurance companies will help cover the costs of cochlear implants.

Any questions should be directed to their office. The Iron Mountain office can be reached at (906) 828-1751. The Houghton office can be reached at (906) 523-7120.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.