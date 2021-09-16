Advertisement

U.P. Audiology hosts information session

The session covers how cochlear implants can improve hearing loss
The implants are designed to increase hearing capability in those with severe hearing loss.
The implants are designed to increase hearing capability in those with severe hearing loss.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A dozen people gathered today to learn about how cochlear implants can improve hearing capabilities. U.P. Audiology says it is the only company in the U.P. that provides cochlear implants.

“When you’re hearing is diminishing, it’s really affecting your quality of life. You have a withdrawal from social interactions, your communication with loved ones is very difficult at times,” said Dr. Kati Stilwell, Audiologist at U.P. Audiology.

U.P. Audiology hosted the surgeon who performs the implants for a Q&A session. Dr. Michael Oldenburg said cochlear implants are used when hearing aids no longer help. In the past, patients from the u-p would travel upwards of 10 hours to Ann Arbor to receive care.

“Majority of the people coming are people from the local community we haven’t had a chance to work with yet, so that’s great,” Stilwell said.

U.P. Audiology is based in Houghton, but opened a new office in Iron Mountain this summer. Patients can expect hands on care throughout the process.

“When they come see us, they’ll come for a cochlear implant evaluation and then the part where they see Dr. Oldenburg for the medical consultation and the surgery he’ll go over all that stuff, and then we’ll talk about the activation,” Stilwell said. “So the day their implant gets turned on, and what the follow-up process looks like.”

The evaluation will include several sound tests to determine the patients hearing capabilities. Stilwell says most insurance companies will help cover the costs of cochlear implants.

Any questions should be directed to their office. The Iron Mountain office can be reached at (906) 828-1751. The Houghton office can be reached at (906) 523-7120.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene
UPDATE: Man shot multiple times at Chocolay Township home dies, investigation ongoing
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Ishpeming Township Animal Pound
Citizens raise concerns about Ishpeming Township animal pound
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Worker gives COVID test to people in car in Houghton
3 UP health departments reach capacity to respond to COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Craig speaks to an audience at Lake Superior Smokehouse Brewpub.
Republican gubernatorial candidate James Craig makes campaign stop in Marquette County
The event brings back live music at the stage downtown in Iron Mountain.
Oktoberfest returns to Dickinson County
Kambria Grenfell, 10, was diagnosed with DIPG - a rare form of brain cancer.
Collecting toys for children in hospital, fulfilling childhood cancer patient’s bucket list
Students learn in the classroom with masks on.
UP hospitals ask schools to mandate masks