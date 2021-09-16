State Farm Agent donates fire prevention materials to Iron Mountain Fire Department

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Chris Hanley, from State Farm Insurance in Iron Mountain, visited with the Iron Mountain Fire Department today to donate supplies.

“Chris has assisted the Iron Mountain Fire Department over the years with acquiring items such as: CPR manikins and various other types of medical training manikins and equipment, extrication stabilization equipment, miscellaneous firefighting hand tools, and many other items,” said Jeff Friedenstab, IMFD Deputy Director of Fire Services.

The department wants to thank Hanley for her “unwavering support of the community and for being a champion for the emergency services in our area.”

Friedenstab says the fire prevention materials will be used to educate children about fire safety.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.