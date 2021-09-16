Retired Marinette fire chief dies at 62

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - A longtime firefighter and retired fire chief in Marinette County has died.

Chief Joseph “Joe” E. Giver died Sunday, Sept. 12 at the age of 62.

Chief Giver was born in downstate Niles, Mich., but graduated from high school at the Wisconsin Academy in Columbus, Wis. After graduation, Chief Giver moved to Hinsdale, Ill., where he worked at Hinsdale Hospital in security. The following year he joined the Hinsdale Fire Department and took firefighting/EMT classes, finding his calling in life for a career.

Before his positions in Marinette County, Chief Giver worked in Milwaukee and New Berlin, Wis. in various positions, even working for the then Mitchell International Airport.

He came to Marinette to serve as Chief of the Marinette Fire Department and went on to hold the chief position in the Dousman, Wis. and Verona, Wis., fire departments before retiring in January 2020.

Recently relocating back to Marinette for retirement, Giver continued serving the community.

According to a Facebook post by the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department, “Chief Giver had a remarkable 42-year career in the Wisconsin fire service, including 24 years as chief in Marinette, Dousman then Verona before retiring in 2020. Chief Giver and his wife, Darla, recently relocated back to Marinette where he decided to continue serving the community as a volunteer firefighter with the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department.”

He is survived by wife of 30 years, Darla; his mother, Jean Giver; one brother, Johann (Linda); one sister, Joy; nephews, nieces and many other relatives, friends and professional colleagues. Read Giver’s entire obituary here.

Visitation will be held at Hansen-Onion-Martell Funeral Home in Marinette from Noon until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30. A memorial service will follow along with fire department honors.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.