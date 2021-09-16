Advertisement

Portion of M-28 in central UP closed due to crash

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says its closed between M-94 and M-77.
Section of M-28 between M-94 and M-77.
Section of M-28 between M-94 and M-77.(MDOT/MiDrive)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Both directions of M-28 in between Schoolcraft and Alger counties are closed due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says its closed between M-94 and M-77.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

