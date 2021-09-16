Porath Pumpkin Patch now open

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - As fall approaches a pumpkin patch in Delta County is now opening.

At Porath Farms, the pumpkin patch is a big hit. It started seven years ago when Paul and Jessica Porath wanted to put money aside for their three children, Lilliana, Annabelle and Abi.

“We just started out small with a trailer and a couple Atlantic giants and we’ve just kind of every year gotten a couple more varieties,” said Jessica Porath, co-owner of Porath Pumpkin Patch.

The farm sells 47 different kinds of pumpkins and it opened last week.

“We have humongous ones, we have already ones, we have a whole bunch of different kinds of sizes,” said Lilliana Porath, who helps on the farm.

Planting begins in May and the whole family gets involved.

“They love it from start to finish. They love being involved in the planting and picking the weeds, watching them grow all summer long they’ll be up there down there running up and down the rows,” said Paul Porath, co-owner of Porath Pumpkin Patch.

The pumpkin patch will stay open through Halloween, but it’s first come, first serve.

“Our selection obviously gets kind of depleted. A lot of our specialty pumpkins will sell out first. Anything that’s unique or colorful,” said Jessica Porath.

The Poraths say thousands of pumpkins are growing on their farm this year, so any schools or daycares that want to come out are welcome.

“We’ve been blessed with lots of pumpkins out there. If they want to come out and make a field trip, we’re more than happy to take care of them. They can come out and get a pumpkin for free,” said Paul Porath.

“We usually bring pumpkins into class so then we can give them to other people,” said Annabelle Porath, a helper on the farm.

Pumpkins are available all day long, just put the money in the box on the hay bale.

