Pictured Rocks Pizza partners with Alger County Communities That Care for “Pizza for a Purpose”

The restaurant invites patrons to dine outside on its patio and learn about local prevention programs.
By Vinny La Via
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Munising restaurant is throwing a pizza party to support suicide prevention in Alger county.

Pictured Rocks Pizza is partnering with Communities That Care to put on the event.

The restaurant invites patrons to dine outside on its patio and learn about local prevention programs.

Elena Torongo, one of the event organizers, says that its crucial to be aware if something seems off with a loved one.

“All of our proceeds that we make actually go to supporting social workers in Alger county schools, and we know that early intervention is incredibly important and incredibly powerful, and all this money goes back into our community,” says Torongo.

The fundraiser is taking place Thursday from noon to 8:00 p.m. It will finish on Friday from noon to 8:00 p.m.

