Peninsula Pharmacy Plus offers same-day COVID-19 testing

Patients can schedule a time to visit the pharmacy’s drive-through to be tested. Staff members contact patients within a few hours with results.
Peninsula Pharmacy Plus is located at 300 North McClellan Avenue in Marquette.
By Lily Simmons
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County pharmacy now provides coronavirus testing, and patients can get their results the same day.

Peninsula Pharmacy Plus in Marquette offers drive-through rapid COVID-19 testing for $90. Staff members contact patients within a few hours with their results.

This is the first time Peninsula Pharmacy Plus has had rapid tests since spring. After becoming available on Monday, owner and pharmacist Tyler Jenema says the tests have been in high demand.

“The folks that we serve are really doing a great job of taking responsibility for ensuring that they’re healthy and keeping folks around them healthy as well,” he said. “We’re really fortunate that we can provide that to the community.”

To get tested, contact Peninsula Pharmacy Plus ahead of time to schedule an appointment. Those interested can call (906) 225-1450, and a staff member will walk them through the process and select a time for the test. Visit penpharm.com for more information.

Peninsula Pharmacy Plus also has a CDC-approved at-home test available for purchase. The test costs $75 inside the pharmacy.

