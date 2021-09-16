Oktoberfest returns to Dickinson County

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Oktoberfest is gearing up to return next weekend to Iron Mountain with new entertainment. The annual event was canceled last year because of COVID-19. Hosted by the Iron Mountain Downtown Development authority, it is the second major event this fall.

Octoberfest features local bands, German food and beer, polka dancing, and more. The planning committee is always learning from one event to the next.

“One big thing, we didn’t have enough signs during Italianfest. So, in Oktoberfest, we’re going to have a lot of signs so people can find their way around if they don’t have a cool binder that has the layout in them,” said Tania Mishram, IM DDA Event Coordinator.

The event is Saturday September 25 from 11 a.m. CT to 11 p.m. CT at the stage downtown across from the library. Admission for adults is $10 at the door and $8 online. Kids 12 and under are free. Anyone who participated in the Run Iron Mountain Half Marathon race can also enter for free.

The Iron Mountain DDA would like to thank their sponsors for helping make the event possible.

