Advertisement

Oktoberfest returns to Dickinson County

The annual event was canceled last year, but returns with popular entertainment
The event brings back live music at the stage downtown in Iron Mountain.
The event brings back live music at the stage downtown in Iron Mountain.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Oktoberfest is gearing up to return next weekend to Iron Mountain with new entertainment. The annual event was canceled last year because of COVID-19. Hosted by the Iron Mountain Downtown Development authority, it is the second major event this fall.

Octoberfest features local bands, German food and beer, polka dancing, and more. The planning committee is always learning from one event to the next.

“One big thing, we didn’t have enough signs during Italianfest. So, in Oktoberfest, we’re going to have a lot of signs so people can find their way around if they don’t have a cool binder that has the layout in them,” said Tania Mishram, IM DDA Event Coordinator.

The event is Saturday September 25 from 11 a.m. CT to 11 p.m. CT at the stage downtown across from the library. Admission for adults is $10 at the door and $8 online. Kids 12 and under are free. Anyone who participated in the Run Iron Mountain Half Marathon race can also enter for free.

The Iron Mountain DDA would like to thank their sponsors for helping make the event possible.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene
UPDATE: Man shot multiple times at Chocolay Township home dies, investigation ongoing
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Ishpeming Township Animal Pound
Citizens raise concerns about Ishpeming Township animal pound
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Worker gives COVID test to people in car in Houghton
3 UP health departments reach capacity to respond to COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Craig speaks to an audience at Lake Superior Smokehouse Brewpub.
Republican gubernatorial candidate James Craig makes campaign stop in Marquette County
The implants are designed to increase hearing capability in those with severe hearing loss.
U.P. Audiology hosts information session
Kambria Grenfell, 10, was diagnosed with DIPG - a rare form of brain cancer.
Collecting toys for children in hospital, fulfilling childhood cancer patient’s bucket list
Students learn in the classroom with masks on.
UP hospitals ask schools to mandate masks