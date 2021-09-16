Munising Car Show set for this weekend

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Hot rods are making their way to Alger county.

The Munising Car Show starts tomorrow in the field near the new roundabout.

Chris Case, the event organizer, expects, “A lot of good vehicles, a chance for folks to see what people have been working on this year and show off what they’ve been working on this year, so it will be a lot of fun.”

A car parade heads down Highway 58 from Munising to Grand Marais starting at 3:00 p.m.

A mini car show at the end of the parade includes food, music, and prizes.

Registration for the car show starts in Munising Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

Case believes there will be a good turnout for this year’s event.

