Moosewood Nature Center looks to start new STEM club in Marquette

(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Moosewood Nature Center is looking to start a STEM club for children ages 5 through 7 in Marquette.

The club will teach paleontology and basic tool skills. Kids will learn to identify bugs and plants under digital microscopes.

The Nature Center hopes to use the club to further student education in Marquette.

“The age groups being introduced to science and at Moosewood I really would like to get the younger kids started in science and get their math skills up,” says Moosewood Nature Center Board Member Erik Johnson.

The Center is still looking for at least 6 parents to volunteer for the program. To volunteer, click here.

