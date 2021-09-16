Man sentenced to prison on assault charge
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) -A man arrested in January, 2021 on assault charges was sentenced Wednesday in Ontonagon County Circuit Court.
Eric Perryman was charged initially with the following:
- Count 1: Assault with attempt to do great bodily harm (maximum 10 years in prison)
- Count 2: Domestic violence (maximum sentence 1 year)
Perryman pled guilty to attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm, less than murder or strangulation. He is also a second-time habitual offender.
At his sentencing hearing, Perryman was sentenced to 28 months to 90 months in prison (7.5 years). He was given a credit of 254 days already served.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.