Hayes Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch celebrating 20 years

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Scarecrows, haybales and pumpkins - it’s already beginning to feel and look like fall.

On Saturday, Hayes Corn Maze is opening and celebrating two decades in the U.P.

“We’ve streamlined it because we’ve done it for twenty years. We’ve been the first ones in the U.P. to have a corn maze and we’re really excited about that because we are seeing not only our first customers come back, but they’re now bringing their children and those children are bringing their children,” said Owner Lenore Hayes.

She said her team has been working all summer long to prepare.

You’ll be able to find pumpkin bowling, a hay mountain to climb and farm animals to meet.

“We are going to be offering hayrides to the outback, duck races, and we also have a ‘corn-ference’ room that you can rent. If you have a group of 20 or more, we put your private party in there,” Hayes said.

And of course, the part that everybody comes for - picking out your pumpkin and testing your skills in the corn maze.

“In celebration of our 20th anniversary, we have increased our cash giveaway. If you become a maze master and you accomplish finding all your punch stations, you have to unscramble your final word and figure out what the word is, and we put it into a drawing,” said Hayes.

Adults could win up to $200 and children could win up to $100.

And even after two decades, Hayes is just as excited to reopen for 2021.

“It’s just so wonderful to be able to share our property with our family, friends and our neighbors. We get people from all over the U.P. the come and visit our corn maze and so it’s just a really neat thing that we love to share, and we’ve been blessed to have this.”

Hayes Corn Maze will be open to the public for the season this Saturday through October 31 on Saturdays from 10:30 A.M. to 6:30 P.M. and Sundays from 12:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.

Reservations for the “corn-ference” room are available Tuesdays through Sundays.

