GINCC hosts application drive with Michigan Works!

GINCC logo
GINCC logo(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Western Marquette County residents Thursday had a chance to get their application out to the many businesses now hiring. The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce held an application drive Thursday at their office in West Ishpeming.

Michigan Works! was on site along with Northern Michigan University. Michigan Works! had a list of employers currently hiring and applications on hand.

“It’s an opportunity for people who are looking for work to be considered and seen by lots of different businesses, there are a lot of employers in the area that are looking for employees,” said GINCC Marketing/Events Coordinator, Alastar Dimitire.

Michigan Works! has recently held similar drives in Downtown Marquette and in Newberry.

