Front will bring showers overnight

The gusty winds will continue overnight with gusts around 30mph. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms late overnight into tomorrow morning for the western counties. Thunderstorms will weaken and dissipate as they move in. Then, with the passage of the front wind speeds will decrease. A beach hazard is in effect for Schoolcraft county as strong rip currents and large waves are likely through tomorrow afternoon. High pressure coupled with an upper-level ridge will bring a beautiful weekend with temperatures reaching near record highs by Sunday.

Friday: Cloudy with morning showers and thundershowers for the western U.P.

>Highs: Low to mid-60s west, low 70s elsewhere

Saturday: Sunny, dry, and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 80s west, upper 70s east

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 80s

Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread showers

>Highs: Mainly 60s with temps falling

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with drizzle in the north and noticeably cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low 60s

