Collecting toys for children in hospital, fulfilling childhood cancer patient’s bucket list

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba family now living in Wisconsin is facing childhood cancer.

Kambria Grenfell is ten years old and loves gymnastics. But last year, she wasn’t feeling herself.

“At the beginning of December, she started to show signs of some coordination issues and dizziness, double vision, stuff like that,” said Ben Booker, Kambria’s uncle.

Kambria was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG.

“It’s a debilitating brain tumor that is on the stem of your brain. The survival rate is astronomically low,” said Booker.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the survival rate is about nine months and only ten percent of people live for two years after a diagnosis.

Kambria was admitted to hospice at the children’s hospital in Milwaukee on Thursday, nine months after her original diagnosis.

“She’s an amazing little girl. I don’t know, she is special, that’s for sure. She’s always had a heart of gold,” said Booker.

Now, she has a bucket list of must-do activities.

“One of her items on the bucket list is to provide gifts to the children’s hospital in Milwaukee,” said Cris Lucier, founder of Kindness Rocks Delta County.

Kindness Rocks Delta County and Pioneer TV and Appliance have partnered to help make that a reality.

“We want to make a huge impact and show at this community is about. Being Yooper strong, being local and just open up our hearts to make Kam’s Legacy and have a big impact on that.”

Anyone who brings a $10 toy to Pioneer TV will be entered to win a $1,000 store credit. The fundraising continues through October second and then all the gifts will be wrapped and delivered to the children in the Milwaukee hospital.

“We just really want to open up our hearts and show what kindness rocks Delta County is about, what the community is about,” said Lucier.

For now, the Grenfell family is thankful for the community’s support and remaining hopeful for Kambria.

“We love you, hang in there. Keep fighting,” said Booker.

