Chickadees anticipates fashion show next week

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, September 21 customers of Chickadees will be taking part in a fashion show.

The Chickadees Fashion Show will be in the banquet room at the Bonfire Continental.

Tickets are $20 and get you food, prize opportunities and $10 off a future Chickadees purchase.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for cash bar drinks, dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:00 p.m.

If you’re interested, Chickadees Owner Micki Sliva says you better get your ticket fast.

“Ticket sales this year are capping off this year at 140, that’s the maximum we can fit in our space,” said Sliva. “Right now, we’re close to 100, so don’t wait real long if you want a ticket. You need to buy it before the show on Tuesday and once 140 are sold, then that’s it.”

Ticket sale proceeds from this year’s show will be donated to Love Inc. of the Copper Country.

