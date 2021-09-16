Breezy & warm conditions develop
Isolated showers will be around the western counties early this morning as a warm front moves north of us. During the day it will become breezy with southwesterly winds ramp up with speeds of 15-20mph and gust 30+. Then, showers and thunderstorms move in overnight ahead of a cold front and continue through tomorrow afternoon.
Today: Isolated showers west, sun/clouds, and warmer
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Friday: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: 60s west, low 70s east
Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, dry, and warm
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s west
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low 80s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Wednesday: Showers tapering off and cooler
>Highs: Upper 50s
