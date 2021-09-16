Breezy & warm conditions develop

Isolated showers will be around the western counties early this morning as a warm front moves north of us. During the day it will become breezy with southwesterly winds ramp up with speeds of 15-20mph and gust 30+. Then, showers and thunderstorms move in overnight ahead of a cold front and continue through tomorrow afternoon.

Today: Isolated showers west, sun/clouds, and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 60s west, low 70s east

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, dry, and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s west

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: Showers tapering off and cooler

>Highs: Upper 50s

