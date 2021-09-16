Advertisement

Breezy & warm conditions develop

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Isolated showers will be around the western counties early this morning as a warm front moves north of us. During the day it will become breezy with southwesterly winds ramp up with speeds of 15-20mph and gust 30+. Then, showers and thunderstorms move in overnight ahead of a cold front and continue through tomorrow afternoon.

Today: Isolated showers west, sun/clouds, and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 60s west, low 70s east

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, dry, and warm

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s west

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: Showers tapering off and cooler

>Highs: Upper 50s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene
UPDATE: Man shot multiple times at Chocolay Township home dies, investigation ongoing
The Ishpeming Township Animal Pound
Citizens raise concerns about Ishpeming Township animal pound
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
An employee serves customers at Jeffrey's Restaurant in Marquette.
Staffing shortages continue for many restaurants after pandemic unemployment benefits end

Latest News

am showers
A breezy Thursday ahead
warm up soon
A brief break before more active conditions
Weather On Demand
Plan on a Sunny, milder Wednesday
rainy am
Wet AM followed by the breeze