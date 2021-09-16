Advertisement

Blood centers need more donors

UP Regional Blood Center held a blood drive in Hancock Thursday.
Blood is taken from donors and then put in storage for those in need.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - There is still a critical need for many blood types in the Upper Peninsula, including O positive and O negative.

Additionally, there is a high demand for AB blood for its plasma properties.

The blood center holds donation clinics across the UP three to four times a week.

One Michigan Tech student says she chose to donate after seeing social media posts made by the center.

“I really like to give back to the community in any way I can,” said Kelsey Harvath, MTU third-year student.

Harvath says she has donated blood before as well.

“I have a rare blood type, it’s about 7% of the population, it’s a negative,” said Harvath. “The more you do it, the more comfortable you get with it, and it only took about ten minutes today.”

For more information on where you can donate blood at the next clinic, check out the UP Regional Blood Center’s list of locations.

