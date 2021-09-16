Blood centers need more donors

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - There is still a critical need for many blood types in the Upper Peninsula, including O positive and O negative.

Additionally, there is a high demand for AB blood for its plasma properties.

The blood center holds donation clinics across the UP three to four times a week.

One Michigan Tech student says she chose to donate after seeing social media posts made by the center.

“I really like to give back to the community in any way I can,” said Kelsey Harvath, MTU third-year student.

Harvath says she has donated blood before as well.

“I have a rare blood type, it’s about 7% of the population, it’s a negative,” said Harvath. “The more you do it, the more comfortable you get with it, and it only took about ten minutes today.”

For more information on where you can donate blood at the next clinic, check out the UP Regional Blood Center’s list of locations.

