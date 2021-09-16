3 U.P. health departments reach capacity to respond to covid-19 cases

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) -Three health departments in the Upper Peninsula say they have reached the capacity to immediately respond to positive covid-19 cases.

The Marquette County Health Department, Public Health, Delta & Menominee counties, and the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department all report they can no longer respond to every positive case on the day it is received.

Dickinson- Iron health officials say with schools back in session, they have already surpassed the number of cases reported last month.

The Director of Community Health Services notes that more than 95 percent of the cases being reported are unvaccinated individuals.

All three health departments say individuals with covid-19 postive results may now be contacted by one of three ways, through text, email or by a contact tracer working with The Michigan Department of Health and Human services.

