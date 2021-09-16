Advertisement

2021 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening September 18 in Marquette

The walk is happening at NMU’s Jacobetti Center
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2021 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening Saturday, September 18 at NMU’s Jacobetti Center in Marquette. The event honors those who have lost their lives to Alzheimer’s and Dementia, those living with the diseases and family, friend and caregivers impacted.

Organizers are still in need of volunteers. If you’re able to help, contact Jeff at 906-362-2888.

