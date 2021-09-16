2021 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening September 18 in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2021 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening Saturday, September 18 at NMU’s Jacobetti Center in Marquette. The event honors those who have lost their lives to Alzheimer’s and Dementia, those living with the diseases and family, friend and caregivers impacted.

Organizers are still in need of volunteers. If you’re able to help, contact Jeff at 906-362-2888.

