Youth programs are back at the YMCA of Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The YMCA of Marquette is helping your kids have fun while staying active through its youth programs.

Tot watch and kid’s fit club are being offered once again.

The club is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 5 pm for middle and high schoolers.

The Norther Michigan University men’s basketball team is teaching a youth clinic for kids grades first through sixth.

That starts this Saturday at 10 am and will run for three weeks.

“There’s no need to be competitive in the basketball, it’s just a learning opportunity to help kids develop their skills. And again, all abilities and fitness levels are welcome, and we try to make it as fun as possible to have the kids just enjoy the ability to move.” says youth program director Brett Conklin.

For more information about programs, or to sign up, visit ymcamqt.org.

