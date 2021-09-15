Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening this Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening this weekend in Marquette. Registration begins at nine a.m. on Saturday, September 18 with the walk starting at 10 a.m.

Lakeview Assisted Living and Memory Care in Gladstone is a sponsor of the event and looking for people to join its team. The facility says most patients have some level of dementia, so this cause means a lot to employees.

“This cause is just really important to us at Lakeview and we are going to go out there and walk to support our patients with dementia,” said Courtney Wiltzius, office administrator for Lakeview Assisted Living and Memory Care.

To sign up for the event or to donate, click here.

