Tigers break Brewers winning streak

Hill gets game winning rbi
(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Derek Hill hit a leadoff RBI double in the 11th inning, giving the Detroit Tigers a 1-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers loaded the bases with one out against Bryan Garcia (2-1) in the 11th before Christian Yelich grounded into an inning-ending double play. Hill fell behind 0-2 while trying to bunt Victor Reyes to third, then lined Hunter Strickland’s next pitch into right-center for a game-winning double. The loss ended Milwaukee’s five-game win streak.

