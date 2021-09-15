Superior Health Foundation raises record amount at 10th annual gala

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Health Foundation raised a record amount of money at its 10th annual gala over the weekend. According the foundation’s Executive Director, Jim LaJoie, the event raised nearly $100,000.

This years’ event partner, Dial Help, received over $10,000 from the Gala. That money will be distributed to Communities That Care programs across the U.P.

The rest of the money raised will go into Superior Health Foundation grant funding for U.P. health center programs.

“It was just good to be able to get back and see people,” says LaJoie. “We had the virtual event last year, which was very successful, but there’s nothing like having a live event where you can spend some time talking with people commiserating with people. It was just awesome.”

The gala took place at the NMU’s Northern Center, with over 300 people in attendance.

The event received a record amount of sponsors this year.

