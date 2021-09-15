Advertisement

Superior Health Foundation raises record amount at 10th annual gala

According the foundation’s Executive Director, the event raised nearly $100,000.
Funding received from Superior Health Foundation in their 2021 gala will go towards mental...
Funding received from Superior Health Foundation in their 2021 gala will go towards mental health services for children.(Noel Navarro)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Health Foundation raised a record amount of money at its 10th annual gala over the weekend. According the foundation’s Executive Director, Jim LaJoie, the event raised nearly $100,000.

This years’ event partner, Dial Help, received over $10,000 from the Gala. That money will be distributed to Communities That Care programs across the U.P.

The rest of the money raised will go into Superior Health Foundation grant funding for U.P. health center programs.

“It was just good to be able to get back and see people,” says LaJoie. “We had the virtual event last year, which was very successful, but there’s nothing like having a live event where you can spend some time talking with people commiserating with people. It was just awesome.”

The gala took place at the NMU’s Northern Center, with over 300 people in attendance.

The event received a record amount of sponsors this year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene
UPDATE: Man shot multiple times at Chocolay Township home dies, investigation ongoing
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
UP Health System - Marquette.
Nurses union calls on UPHS - Marquette to act on staffing shortage
The Ishpeming Township Animal Pound
Citizens raise concerns about Ishpeming Township animal pound
James Craig leaves Belle Isle park in Detroit surrounded by protestors.
Republican candidate for governor interrupted by protestors

Latest News

FILE. Parade of Nations 2018.
Parade of Nations approaches this weekend
Fall programs at the YMCA of Marquette.
Youth programs are back at the YMCA of Marquette
First responders on scene
UPDATE: Man shot multiple times at Chocolay Township home dies, investigation ongoing
TV6's Elizabeth Peterson sits down with yoga instructor Inge Ford
Do these two yoga moves from your chair right now