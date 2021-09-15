Advertisement

The Steinhaus continues campaign of giving back on Wednesdays

The Steinhaus logo on their door
The Steinhaus logo on their door(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 15, 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Steinhaus is continuing their program that gives back to the community on Wednesdays. The program started in August and is based on a German philosophy focused on community.

Every Wednesday Steinhaus is partners with local non-profits and the entire days net profit will be donated to that group. This Wednesday, September 15, the U.P. Children’s Museum is the partner.

“It’s important to give back to the community because they help us out as well, we don’t exist without people coming in here and enjoying our food and we were helped out a lot by the community during the shutdown, they came forward, they bought tons of gift cards and they help us keep the doors open and now that things are getting back to normal it’s our turn to start giving back to them,” said Bob Vogt, Steinhaus Bartender.

You can also donate directly to the cause each Wednesday if you’d like.

