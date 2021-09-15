Police respond to shooting in Chocolay Township

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Police were called to a report of a shooting in Chocolay Township Tuesday night. According to police on scene around 8:45 p.m. at the 700 block of Willow road there was a dispute at a home when a male in his 30′s was shot multiple times and transported to UP Health System Marquette. His condition is unknown at this time.

Another person was stabbed in the hand suffering minor injuries. TV6 was on scene and can confirm that Chocolay Township was on scene assisted by Marquette County Sheriffs department and Michigan State Police

The case remains under investigation.

