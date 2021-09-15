Pietila Scores Four, Tech Sets Record for Most Goals in 8-0 Triumph of Minnesota Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. (WLUC) - Freshman Julia Pietila scored the first hat trick in program history for Michigan Tech soccer (4 goals total) and the Huskies set a record for most goals in a game as part of their 8-0 triumph over Minnesota Crookston on Sunday (Sept. 12).

The Black and Gold came out firing and found offensive success throughout the game. Pietila got the Huskies on the board in the 23rd minute, finding the back of the net with an assist to Allison Thelen.

Thelen would again find Pietila in the 28th minute to give the Huskies a two goal advantage. The favor was returned for Thelen in the 37th minute as she scored her first of the season and Pietila recorded her first career assist.

Pietila would finish out a four-goal half for the Huskies in the 41st minute, recording the first hat trick in program history.

Tech would find the back of the net four more times in the second half, getting career first goals from Hadley Wells, Alexis Shatrau, and Anna Gulan. Pietila would add another goal in the second half, giving her four in the game and five goals (and an assist) on the weekend.

“Julia is really coming into her own, she’s a freshman but is playing like a veteran that has been here for years,” Coach Ozturk said. “We are excited to have her in our program and she has a very bright future.”

“I am extremely happy to be able to help the team the best I can,” Pietila said. “It was a collective effort and it wouldn’t be possible without my teammates.”

On top of Pietila’s accomplishment, the Huskies recorded the most goals in program history, breaking the previous record of six set vs. Purdue Northwest on Sept. 27, 2019.

“Our team showed amazing grit today, rebouding nicely after a tough Bemidji State match. It was a wonderful team effort,” Coach Ozturk said. “We also had three players score their first career collegiate goal and I could not be happier for them and our team today.”

The Huskies controlled the game from start to finish, out shooting the Golden Eagles 29-6. The Huskies put 17 shots on goal for the game.

The Huskies begin conference play on Friday, Sept, 17 at 7:30 p.m. against Davenport at home. The Black and Gold will host #3 Grand Valley State on Sunday at noon to cap off the opening weekend of GLIAC competition.

